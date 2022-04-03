If your idea of a dining-out involves having a row with the rude waiters and having your orders mixed up, then this new restaurant chain is for you. Newly opened Karen's Diner offers a unique experience where you can enjoy great food… with terrible service. The name is derived from the popular American slang "Karen", referring to obnoxious customers who always ask to talk to the manager about every single issue.

The first Karen's Diner opened in Sydney last year with more outlets to come in other big cities in Australia and United States. When you walk into Karen's Diner, you can expect to be treated with the rudest waiters with non-existent manners, receive a laughably small birthday cake when you celebrate your birthday, and have the wait staff make rude gestures your way.

When the prune fought back

Diane writes: "When I was a teenager, whenever my father saw me with makeup on he would say, 'It's only a poor soil that needs topdressing'. I eventually found the line to stop him - I told him to 'remember that the prune started out life as a plum'. Forty-five years on, the plum has all but gone ..."

Toxic traits

We all have toxic traits — maybe not enough to relentlessly abuse female politicians anonymously online – but admitting it is the first step, as these examples show:

1. "I'm an unintentional one-upper. I'm not trying to steal the attention during a story or cut you off, I'm just overly excited that I can relate to you and want to share my similar story."

2. "I am extremely self-deprecating. I don't even let others say nice things about me when I myself won't, going so far as to even try and explain why someone's wrong whenever they try to compliment me about something, I just refute it."

3. "I'm way too sarcastic. I do it with friends, family, at work, basically all the time. Most times the joke lands well and it's received with a laugh. But sometimes it doesn't."

4. "Most of the time when I ask people for their opinions, I don't actually want to hear their opinion. Instead, I want to hear my opinion come out of their mouth. I'm always hoping that they will have the same opinion as me because it makes me feel validated. I don't actually care about what they really think."

5. "I hold a grudge for a very long time."

