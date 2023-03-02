Japan's 'wind phone'.

Japan has a “wind phone”. An unconnected phone booth where grieving relatives go to “talk” to their lost loved ones. Opened after the 2011 Fukushima earthquake/tsunami, it has had more than 30,000 visitors.

We are all a little dumb sometimes ...

A reader writes: “I was in my late 30s before I realised you can raise the lever on the toaster to lift up the toast and easily grip it ... instead of playing Operation with your fingers and the toaster slots.”

Myths that persist

1. “I remember the myth that gum takes seven years to fully pass through your digestive system.”

2. “Black belts have to register their fists as weapons … I can’t believe I was dumb enough to fall for that.”

3. “That Einstein failed maths in primary school. It was the subject of a Ripley’s Believe It or Not column in 1935 and Einstein himself refuted the article. He had been at the top of class and by 15 he had mastered differential and integral calculus.”

4. “More of a conspiracy than a myth, but ... Had a cab driver insisting that the reactor meltdown at Fukushima was a failed Chinese attack on the US. The plan was to superheat the rods so they’d burn into the ground, through the centre of the Earth, and come out in America and irradiate it.”

Citrus or demogorgon?

Age is just a number

“A friend, nearing 60, recently told me that whenever he looks in the mirror he’s not so much unhappy with his appearance as startled by it - ‘as if there’s been some sort of error’ were his exact words.” The gulf between how old we are and how old we believe ourselves to be. (Via The Atlantic)