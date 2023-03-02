Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 3: Talking to the other side

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Japan's 'wind phone'.

Japan's 'wind phone'.

Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Japan has a “wind phone”. An unconnected phone booth where grieving relatives go to “talk” to their lost loved ones. Opened after the 2011 Fukushima earthquake/tsunami, it has had more than 30,000 visitors.

We are

Latest from Entertainment