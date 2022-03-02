Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 3: Insurrection or Cosplay?

3 minutes to read
"When you bought your shaman outfit on AliExpress," tweets @Nealejones.

"When you bought your shaman outfit on AliExpress," tweets @Nealejones.

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Interactions with strangers

There are two types of people in the world, those who eagerly engage in conversations with strangers and those who don't. If you're the latter you may want to loosen