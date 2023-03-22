Does the three-second rule apply here?

Mortifying moments

1. “I used to work for the UK emergency services, taking 999 calls and then connecting to the appropriate service. One of my colleagues on their OE asked a caller if they required the police, fire brigade or the All Blacks.”

2. “I was once on a very serious and important conference call. I was trying to say ‘let’s kick off’ or ‘let’s crack on’ but instead for some reason I said ‘I’m gonna crack one off’. Cue very, very, very long awkward silence. I DIED.”

3. “My boyfriend looked a bit perturbed when my (religious) mum announced to a group of my extended family that he was bisexual. She meant ambidextrous.”

4. “When buying a Lotto ticket I asked for a lucky dick, the woman behind the counter just looked at me and we both burst out laughing.”

5. “I wrote a first inquiry email to a professor in another university about a paper he’d written and signed it ‘lots of love’.”

How to wash your hands

You really thought this through.

One mum’s legit call from the school

Principal: “I just wanted to touch base with you. Your daughter was baiting seagulls into the playground with gummy worms and actually caught one; Like in her arms. It did bite her - not hard, but I needed to inform you that we filed an incident report.” Daughter’s official statement about the event once she got home: “This could have been really fun, if *insert teachers last name* wasn’t scared of freakin birds and cried like a little girl about catching the bird flu. Like, hello, Covid exists. Nobody cares about the bird flu.” (who cares @DianaG2772)