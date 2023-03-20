Voyager 2022 media awards
Sideswipe: March 21: Too many cones

Ana Samways
Mind your step.

Photo / Supplied
A reader writes: “This poor tree root has been around for many years near Shore Road Reserve and I’m sure thousands of people have stepped over it successfully. Regulations now require four cones around it.”

