It's enough to give a vegetarian a bad tempeh.

The good old days of teaching

1. My maths teacher used to shave in class, he’d sit there with his electric razor going while we did times tables.

2. In the 70s, at our primary, the “top class” (year 6) girls had a rota to wash the teacher’s cups in the staff room after break. Not the boys of course, they were too busy playing football and being manly.

3. Our teacher at primary school was having a new bathroom fitted and she wanted to check how the workmen were doing. The whole class was told to “line up at the door” and off we marched down the road to her house, with teacher leading the way (small town BTW she lived near the school!) but no other adults in sight. We then all sat in her back garden while she chatted to the plumber!

Look at the size of that margin!

Hot prices on chillies.

A reader writes: “Back in produce market auction days, the 80s and prior, newspapers around the country would provide the range of prices that fresh fruit and vegetables would fetch that the auctioneers got. Not anymore. You could imagine our surprise seeing fresh chillies being sold from $99.99/kg to $149.99/kg, and other places for $1.40/each (about the same kilo rate). A quick check at the wholesale markets and selling prices ranged from $20/kg to $40/kg. At least in Auckland you have multiple choices of competing shops to buy, but Bombay South it gets a little tough. With rampant margin grabbing like this, produce prices for February 2023 are going to smash all records of February 2022. Wouldn’t it be nice if retail margins were regulated from wholesale prices, but as this is not an option, the only way to try and beat the system is to shop around for the best prices or walk away.”

Epic embarrassment

A woman who was heavily pregnant went swimming with her husband and small child at a public swimming pool. She was merrily blowing up an inflatable by the side of the pool when her husband spotted she had forgotten to put on her bikini bottoms.