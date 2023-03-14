Not a great place to hang out Mr Moth. Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Someone, please introduce your teenage boys to deodorant

A gagging Wellingtonian shares on Reddit: “Taking the train at 3.15-4.15 will often land you on a train with a large quantity of school kids. For some reason, every single male has not discovered they have BO and need deodorant. I’d rather Lynx Africa than BO, but roll-on is better and cheaper than Lynx.” Another guy reckons he’s asking too much: “As an ex-teenage boy, all you’re asking for is the train smelling like BO and Lynx Africa lol. Nothing is going to properly fix a school shirt that’s been drenched from sprinting around all lunchtime except a new shirt, and that kind of planning is way beyond a teenage brain.”

They asked you what?

It was a completely technical job interview, until... “At the end, they asked me if I was a fruit or a vegetable, what would I be and why. I laughed, and asked them to repeat the question. They did, quite earnestly. I said I would be a granny smith apple, since I was a little tart, but once baked into a pie with other apples, I was delicious. It was a group interview over the phone. They murmured that it was a good answer and thanked me for my time. I did not get the job.”

Where Andrew Tate gets his cellphone fixed

Needy sheep

Q: Farmers always have to be there to look after them, seemingly more so than for other animals, but why? Is it how they’ve been bred? Do they all need the same help really but it isn’t talked about? Have cows and pigs got better PR? What would the death rate be like if all the sheep were left to give birth alone? I’m not ewe-shaming, we should all be entitled to a little help.

A: Some creatures are just more fragile than others, to be honest. Horses and sheep don’t do well when they’re sick; cows on the other hand are practically invincible in comparison. Some farmers have a saying: “a sick sheep is a dead sheep”. Gallows humour, but not wrong. (Via Mumsnet)