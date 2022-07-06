Spotted by Mark Ryan at Omokoroa's Fresh Choice supermarket.

Rinse and repeat banned

The mayor of an Italian town has banned hairdressers from shampooing their customers' hair twice in an attempt to conserve water. Carlo Gubellini, the mayor of Castenaso, near Bologna, said thousands of litres of water was squandered each day – at least 20 litres a head - through double-shampooing, which many hairdressers believe is required, especially for dirty hair. Double rinsers will face fines of up to €500. Mayors of other Italian towns and cities have also imposed water-rationing measures, including Milan, where public fountains have been turned off.

Small things that make life better

"What is a small purchase you've made that's disproportionately improved your life?" tweeted journalist Anna Bracewell-Worrrall. "For me, that's an electric toothbrush. I'm never going back." ... Here are the best answers:

Plastic microwave food covers (no more splatters).

Cordless vacuums are what finally got me cleaning again.

Electric blanket. Always thought they were over-hyped. Nope, they're the best!

Dry shampoo.

Sheepskin boots for winter.

Six-inch x10 magnifying mirror with suction cups to stick on the bathroom mirror.

A lemon zester.

Bellows for the fire.

A divorce.

No need for names

Steve from Raglan writes: "An ex-soldier teaching in a rural school in New Zealand in the early 1950s showed little flair for teaching and no ability to remember student's names. Every student had the same name of 'bastard'. So in the classroom, instructions would go something like this: 'Get the wood, ya bastard', 'show us your maths, ya bastard' or 'run faster, ya bastard'."

Funeral song

Anthem is the Leonard Cohen song I would like played at my own funeral, rather than Hallelujah. Cohen died in November 2016, just before Trump was elected. Since then, the words of the chorus have sustained me through the darkest days of our recent history: "Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack, a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in."