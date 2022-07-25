Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: July 26: Not free stuff

2 minutes to read
Snapped in Lyttelton.

Snapped in Lyttelton.

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Cartoonish misogyny

Appearing before a Florida convention of young people, Republican Matt Gaetz said Saturday that women demonstrating for access to legal abortions are too unattractive to become pregnant. "Why is it that