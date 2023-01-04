Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: January 5: The largest auto manufacturer is not Toyota

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Miles of style.

Miles of style.

While Toyota was busy celebrating its status as the world’s largest car company after selling 9.5 million cars in 2020, Hot Wheels – the maker of the smaller versions that litter living rooms around the

Latest from Entertainment