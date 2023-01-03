Photo / Supplied

Spotted by a reader in Wind Farm Cafe, Woodville.

Did you know ...

1. When doing movies, Steve McQueen had a habit of demanding free items, in bulk, from studios. It was later discovered that these items (including electric razors and jeans) went to Boys Republic reformatory school, where McQueen had been as a teenager.

2. Picking your nose or pulling out nose hairs can create a pathway for bacteria to travel to the brain and set up the conditions for Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to a new study. From Neuroscience News: Chlamydia pneumoniae used the nerve extending between the nasal cavity and the brain as an invasion path to invade the central nervous system. The cells in the brain then responded by depositing amyloid beta protein which is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

3. See, big businesses can work together. During the 2000s, Google, Apple, Adobe, Intel and several other mega-corporations had a mutual agreement not to hire each other’s employees in order to keep salaries low. This led to a US$415 million ($658m) class action lawsuit.

Mate, got anything to pack this out?

Photo / Supplied

“Remarkable thing about the building is you find some interesting packing materials at times,” tweets @nz_voter.

Enough family time, amirite?

People used to get rid of inconvenient family members quite easily by putting arsenic in food until a reliable chemical test for the poison was developed in 1836. Still, it took some time for word to get around, and by then Charles Lafarge was dead. His young wife, Marie Lefarge, was arrested on suspicion of murder. It was a sensational trial, with plenty of evidence. 1. People knew Marie was unhappy with her marriage since she found out the groom was not as wealthy as he had told her. 2. Charles became sick on several occasions after eating Marie’s cooking. 3. A nurse had seen her put a powder into Charles’ eggnog. She even took samples, which were positive for arsenic. 4. The rat poison Marie left out for the rats proved to be inert flour and water. 5. Charles’ exhumed body tested positive for arsenic, although that happened after several inconclusive tests.