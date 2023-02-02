Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: January 3: Size matters

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
What are we paying for?

What are we paying for?

Size matters.
Size matters.

“NZ Post left a card for me to pick up this parcel at our local Post Shop,” writes Stuart from Kerikeri. “The reason …'The mailbox is not large enough. Please ensure your mailbox is large

Latest from Entertainment