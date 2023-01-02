Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: January 3: Fake it till you make it

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
The long and short of it.
The long and short of it.

Pitching Star Trek

The original pitch for the TV series Star Trek in 1964 envisions the starship the SS Yorktown visiting the possibly three million planets that contain intelligent life similar to ours. The key

Latest from Entertainment