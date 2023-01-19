Always check the label.

Heavy-handed booze rules in Canada

In Canada, new guidelines are now warning everyone away from more than two standard drinks total per week, with a “standard” drink equaling a bottle of beer, a glass of wine or a shot. It’s a big drop from previous guidelines set out in 2011, which said Canadians could reduce long-term health risks by consuming no more than 10 drinks a week for women, 15 for men. Other Western countries, like the US, UK, and New Zealand, are still sticking to an OK of 10 to 14 drinks per week. However, the Netherlands has been on board the anti-alcohol train for eight years or so, with its health council recommending total abstention.

To love, honour and share locations

“My husband and I also have an app that shares our location with each other,” writes Pam. “It has been reassuring for me when I travelled on remote roads knowing that if I broke down my husband would know where I was and also for him when motorcycling around the South Island. I also get a very negative response when I discuss this app with other people. What have others got to hide?”

Concepts to help you understand the world

Overblown Implications Effect: We think people judge us by a single success or failure but they don’t. If you mess up one meal no one thinks you’re a bad chef, and if you have one great idea no one thinks you’re a genius. People just aren’t thinking about you that much.

City centre signage

One direction.

Sam from Auckland Transport writes: “Good spotting by Chris regarding the cycleway signage on Ngapipi Rd in Tuesday’s Sideswipe. The sign is directing people onto the traffic crossing and island so they can safely cross Tamaki Drive to use the protected cycleway on the opposite side of the intersection to then progress their journey towards the city centre or Mission Bay. Updated signage will be installed to direct cyclists left to the city centre or right to Mission Bay to make this clearer.”