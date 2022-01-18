Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: January 19: I love my Lego leather jacket

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

A designer is suing Lego, accusing the company of making a "blatant copy" of his leather jacket for a new set. The new $100 Queer Eye Lego set is an homage to the Netflix show.