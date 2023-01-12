Roblox parenting.

One Chicago working mother had been calling, but her 11-year-old her daughter wasn’t picking up - so she tracked her down in a Roblox game. Her daughter was playing a Sims-like game called Berry Avenue and her mum just hopped in a car with her daughter’s avatar. “And I said, ‘You see me calling you!’ and then she was like, ‘I’m sorry, but they kick you out of the game if you answer your phone.’” She then instructed her daughter to take a lasagna and garlic bread out of the freezer for dinner.

Making life difficult for women

The first revamp of the British Airways uniform in almost two decades must’ve been greenlit by a man. The options include a tunic and hijab and jumpsuits for female cabin crew. Hang on ... Anyone who has experience of the jumpsuit knows going to the loo when you are wearing a jumpsuit is difficult enough without having to do so in an airplane toilet.

It’s a trap!

You go first.

Less dramatic movie titles

“Make a movie title less intense. I’ll go first. Mission: Possible,” tweets Jake Thornton. Others chimed in with: Cape Apprehension, Some like it Room Temperature, One Dalmation, Harry Potter & the Chamber of Public Knowledge, Schindler’s Shopping List, Full Cashmere Jacket, Sad Max: Upset Road, Snacks on a Plane.

Euphemisms

Pete Gregory writes: “One of the best I ever heard was “Barker’s Eggs” - one from London in the 80s to describe the dog poo that was laid regularly and profusely on the footpaths of Fulham.”

Reviewing a royal memoir

It feels like the longest angry drunk text ever sent, writes By Sean Coughlan of the BBC of Prince Harry’s Spare. Under the headline: The weirdest book ever written by a royal, he says: “What other royal recollection would cover losing his virginity behind a pub, or go into such prolonged detail about a frost-bitten penis? This royal appendage gets more lines than many of his relatives.”