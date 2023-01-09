Voyager 2022 media awards
Sideswipe: January 10: Keeping up with technology

Ana Samways
A reader writes: “I forgot my headphones at my in-laws’ at Christmas. ‘We found them and have popped them in the post’, they texted.”

Spelling stuffs up Wordle

The Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year

