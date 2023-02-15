Isn't ciabatta 90 per cent air?





Employment is blind

A company in Chengdu, China, has been praised for asking both job applicants and recruiters to wear full face masks in order to avoid discrimination based on looks. Chengdu Ant Logistics recently made news headlines after a video showing its recruitment process went viral on Chinese social media. Shot by one of the interviewees, the clip shows several masked people waiting to be interviewed by a recruiter. The company has claimed the video was shot at its recent biannual recruitment fair and that the masks were introduced to eliminate bias based on looks.

Some distracting news

1. The European Parliament has “formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the European Union from 2035″.

2. Australian scientists announced on Friday that they have discovered a protein in the lung that sticks to the Covid-19 coronavirus like Velcro and forms a natural protective barrier in a person’s body to block infection.

3. Recorded Australian slang terms for “egg” include “bum nut”, “butt nugget”, and “fart cartridge”. Will also accept cackleberry and chicken fruit.



