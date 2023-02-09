Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: February 10: Egg candle

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Hot enough to fry an egg.

Hot enough to fry an egg.

Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Teachers are sometimes wrong

1. My mum told her first-grade teacher her favourite colour was magenta. Her teacher punished her for not picking a real colour and for arguing with her about it. My great-grandma,

Latest from Entertainment