Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: December 20: Does a man or woman live here?

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Simple.

Simple.

Simple.
Simple.

Dirt poor

One oft-repeated origin for this phrase is that, back in the olden days, floors were dirt, and only the wealthy had something other than dirt. While people may have had dirt floors at

Latest from Entertainment