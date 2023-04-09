Sideswipe: April 11: Acknowledging delays

Photo / Supplied

Spotted in Petone.

Reasons to end that relationship

1. “He wouldn’t let me eat McDonald’s because of the amount of paper they waste ... or something I wasn’t listening I just heard no McDonald’s and I was done ...”

2. “He had one long hair growing out of his shoulder.”

3. “I dumped someone who wore jumpers that his mum knitted and had chapped lips.”

4. “He held his spoon in a fist like a toddler does.”

5. “One I binned because he wore a pleather jacket.”

6. “Dumped for wearing Simpson PJ’s and for telling me to say ‘Happy birthday’ when he picked me up from the train station. When I asked whose birthday it was, it was his car’s birthday - no kidding.”

7. “I once dumped a guy because whenever he was happy about something, he’d say “Yaaaaay!” and do a little shoulder shimmy.”

8. “He used to fold/hang his clothes when he took them off - always. It became a silly mental game of mine to get him so inflamed with desire he would forget - close but he never did ... I lost interest in the game ... yawn.”

Avid reader chats with not-so-avid reader

Photo / Supplied

Not what it seemed

“I’m a single lady of a certain age, so I was thrilled to hear a wolf whistle from a young, attractive neighbour whilst walking past his house. I gave him a little wave with a smile, thinking ‘still got it’. Then I realised he was just calling his dog back inside.”