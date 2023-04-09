Gail FitzGerald spotted this in a shop window in Timaru.

Petty and wonderful

A reader writes: “Years ago, I went to a birthday party for a dude I didn’t like. He was a friend of a friend. One of the presents he got was a jigsaw puzzle of the All Blacks squad. I nicked one of the pieces - it just so happened to be Sean Fitzpatrick’s face. I had it framed and hung it on my wall. Always made me smile when I looked at it. It’s lost now, but I always loved the utter confusion when someone saw it.”

Serial iPhone thief? Nope

If you lose your iPhone, the Find My iPhone feature will track it down for you. It can ping the location from a computer or another phone so you can track it down. Unless you are one particular guy in Richmond, Texas. There’s a weird glitch in the app which is leading many people to Scott Schuster’s house, where Find My iPhone has told them that their phones are presently located. This has led to heated confrontations at all hours of the day and night with strangers who think that Schuster has stolen their phones.

Faces in things

Rose was cooking chicken for dinner and flipped one piece over to find a lion cub looking back at her... even her not-usually-so-observant husband agreed.

“I’ve seen animals in the clouds, but never in my cooking!” she declared.

Is there nothing money can’t buy?

“I saw an interview with British socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson where she said her parents had paid an insane amount for planes to blow the clouds away or something for her 21st. They were anxious as royalty was attending and it was all outdoors. I met her a few years later and asked her about it. It was true.”