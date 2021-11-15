She's still got it: Wendy Petrie and family show off dance moves on TikTok

Wendy Petrie and her family show off their dance moves. Video / TikTok

It is no secret that TVNZ news presenter Wendy Petrie can dance. The broadcaster regularly delights viewers with a few moves, channeling her cheerleading days.

Now, she's shown it runs in the family, with her husband Ross Peebles and the couple's two daughters joining in the fun.

Daughter Liv Peebles posted the video to TikTok, showing the family throwing some shapes in their home.

"Watch for Wendy, stay for Ross," she wrote in the caption, hinting at dad's dance moves being worthy of recognition.

TikTok users loved the video, with people praising the broadcaster's talent for dancing.

"Wendy slayed this," one person commented.

"Wendy put her whole soul into this," another TikTok user said.

"Wendy giving 90s contemporary dance vibes," someone else replied.

A few weeks ago, Petrie has wowed her own social media with an impressive dance routine.

Taking a leaf out of Breakfast's book, Petrie joined weather presenter Renee Wright and showed off an impressive routine set to Mariah Carey's Fantasy.

Last month, she also celebrated the Super Saturday vaccination tally by giving her fans what they love - another epic dance routine.

Her followers cheered her on in the comments, calling the dance routine "awesome" and "just what we need these days".

Petrie was a cheerleader in the late 80s and early 90s.