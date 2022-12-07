The Fairytale of New York singer is being treated for an infection. Photo / Getty Images

Shane MacGowan’s wife says “doctors are confident he will be okay”.

Victoria May Clarke gave fans an update on The Pogues frontman’s health after he was rushed to hospital last Friday, adding he is being treated for “an infection”.

She said on Twitter on Tuesday night: “I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for @ShaneMacGowan, he is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok.”

“I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you.”

MacGowan, 64, who has used a wheelchair since he broke his pelvis in 2015, has been in and out of hospital in recent years.

Singers Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan feature in The Pogues' Christmas song Fairytale of New York. Photo / Getty Images

Clarke shared the news he was in hospital on Monday, December 5 by posting a picture of the Fairytale of New York singer smiling and tweeting: “Please send prayers and healing vibes to Shane MacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you.”

Clarke, 56, also told the Irish Mirror about his latest bout of illness: “Shane is finding it frustrating”, adding: “I’m definitely hoping he gets out this week. He’s a bit frustrated, I think. He finds it very frustrating… he wants to get out.”

Clarke and MacGowan married in Denmark in November 2018 and have been together more than 35 years, with their wedding guests including their close friend Johnny Depp.

Victoria Clarke and Shane MacGowan have been married since November 2018. Photo / Getty Images

MacGowan also fell and broke his knee in 2021, before tearing ligaments in his left knee and in April admitted he could no longer walk.