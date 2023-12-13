Shane Macgowan is said to have put cash aside as it was one of his dying wishes to fund a final knees-up in his memory. Photo / AP

The late Pogues wildman, Shane MacGowan, reportedly left €10,000 ($17,636) behind the bar so his famous pals could enjoy drinks on him at his star-studded VIP wake.

MacGowan – who would have turned 66 on Christmas Day, but was killed by a bout of pneumonia in November after months of illness – is said to have put the cash aside as it was one of his dying wishes to fund a final knees-up in his memory.

A former drinking buddy of MacGowan’s told the Independent about how he had apparently funded his wake following his funeral on December 8: “I know the pub they are going to for the meal after – there has already been €10,000 (NZ$17,636) handed over the counter for free beer – it was Shane’s last request.”

MacGowan’s wake was held at The Thatched Cottage in Co Tipperary, Ireland, hours after stars gathered for his funeral at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church.

The source added: “It is a beautiful place just outside of town but there is only a limited amount of people allowed.”

It was also reported by the Independent that The Thatched Cottage was 5km outside the town of Nenagh – one of MacGowan’s favourite spots for a drinking session.

The publication added: “It’s not known who footed the huge bar bill, but dozens of mourners said it was funded by MacGowan’s estate.”

It also reported: “Guests needed pre-prepared concert-style passes and lanyards to get through the doors, which were guarded by a group of 10 suited minders.”

MacGowan had been living with viral encephalitis and was released after five months in hospital to his home in Dublin, where he died surrounded by loved ones including his wife Victoria Mary Clarke.

Mourners including MacGowan’s long-time friend Johnny Depp, 60, gave readings. Photo / Getty Images

His funeral started with a procession in Dublin before heading to the church in Nenagh, where mourners including MacGowan’s long-time friend Johnny Depp, 60, gave readings.

His family also danced in the pews as The Pogues performed Fairytale of New York.

Guests inside The Thatched Cottage included Depp and Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie, 62, who the Independent reported “drank the bar dry, partying from 6pm until dawn”.



