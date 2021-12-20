Sex and the City star Chris Noth loses $17m brand deal in the wake of sexual assault allegations

The actor has been accused of sexually assaulting two women years ago. Photo / Getty Images

Sex and the City star Chris Noth has lost out on a tequila brand deal worth US$12 million ($17m) amid allegations of sexual assault.

Noth's tequila brand Ambhar was preparing for an acquisition by Entertainment Arts Research, Inc (EARI), a drinks company that has formerly worked with celebrity brands, reports The Sun.

The outlet reported that EARI would now be taking action to end talks with Ambhar amid accusations against the actor from two women who claim he sexually assaulted them years ago.

The CEO of EARI, Bernard Rubin, said, "At this point in time it doesn't make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness.

"That said, we continue to be on the lookout for spirits brands that fit EARI's ethos of social responsibility."

The brand's website, which previously featured Noth in most of its ads, now has its domain name available for purchase amid the allegations.

It's not the first business deal the Sex and the City star has lost out on. The Peloton ad in which he featured has also been pulled amid the claims.

The actor, whose character Mr Big was killed off in the SATC reboot And Just Like That, has been dropped from A3 Artists Agency.

In the show, his character, who is the main character Carrie Bradshaw's love interest, suffered a fatal heart attack and died.

The women who have accused Noth - known as Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the alleged encounters with Noth, which were unrelated.

The pair did not know each other at the time they spoke separately to the publication.

Noth then released a statement through his own team last week following the accusations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," read the statement.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

"It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."