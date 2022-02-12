Bob Saget in December last year. Photo / AP

Former Full House star Bob Saget's head injuries represented "significant trauma" akin to an attack from a baseball bat or a fall from a several storey building, doctors have sensationally claimed.

The 65-year-old comic was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on January 9. There were no signs of foul play or drugs at the scene – and an autopsy later revealed that Saget, who was Covid-positive at the time of his death, had suffered an accidental head injury.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," Saget's family said in a statement.

But Dr Jeffrey Bazarian, an emergency physician and concussion expert at the University of Rochester Medical Centre, refuted this in an interview with the New York Times, arguing Saget's injuries were so severe it would've been unlikely of him to dismiss them as a simple bump on the head.

"I doubt he was lucid," Dr Bazarian told the outlet, "and doubt he thought, 'I'm just going to sleep this off.'"

Dr Gavin Britz, chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist, told the Times the injury represented "significant trauma": "This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet (6-9m)."

Dr Brintz said Saget was likely in "significant pain" from the multiple skull injuries, including fractures to particularly thick parts of the skull, as and to bones in the roof of the eye socket.

The medical examiner's report for Saget's death stated that he had bleeding and contusions to his brain and that his death was "the result of blunt head trauma."

Other doctors interviewed by the Times stated Saget's extensive head fractures were "unusual" from a typical fall and were more reminiscent of injuries suffered by someone "thrown from their seat in a car crash."

"It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head," the report stated, adding, "The manner of death is accident."

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," his family said in a statement on Wednesday, February 9.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

Saget is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, who he shares with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.