Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has opened up about her surprise new relationship with G Flip.

The US reality star, 40, posted a lengthy Instagram video, in which she described the "deep connection" she shares with the 27-year-old nonbinary Aussie musician.

Stause explained that she'd wanted to clarify her romance as she felt that the Selling Sunset reunion – in which she first revealed the bombshell news – may have left fans "confused or worried" as it appeared she'd only just ended her relationship with co-star Jason Oppenheim.

Stause and Oppenheim, 45, dated for five months last year before releasing a statement in December announcing they had split, with Stause later revealing she wanted to start a family, while Oppenheim didn't feel ready.

Stause then entered into a relationship with G Flip, who uses "they/them" pronouns.

"You don't get to choose when you come into someone's life," Stause said. "As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned (with) the same things, it didn't, and that's okay."

She went on to explain that she "wished" she and G Flip were in the "same stage" of their lives and "wanted the same things", seemingly referring to the 13-year age gap.

"But that doesn't diminish the deep connection that we have made, and the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like. And I don't know what that will end up looking like... but I have so many more options in my future."

Stause admitted that she knew some fans "won't understand or agree", but that her attraction was about "the person".

"It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don't really care what the physical form is," she said.

She then went on to explain G Flip's gender identity for fans who may not be familiar with the term nonbinary.

"Everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix, and they identify on both sides of male, and female," Stause said. "That's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and I think it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly."

She added: "Yes, I wish (G and I were) in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things, but that doesn't diminish the deep connection that we have made and the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like."

After confirming the romance last week, Stause opened up about how the somewhat unlikely relationship – a Melbourne-born Triple J favourite and a Los Angeles actress turned real estate agent turned reality star – came about. She will appear in the soon-to-be-released music video for G Flip's upcoming single Get Me Outta Here – and the pair reportedly even share a kiss in the clip.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story," she said. "I come from soaps. I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like, 'Yes, let's do that.'"

The loved-up pair were photographed kissing in an LA nightclub recently. They've also flirted openly on social media: In a recent Instagram post, G Flip referred to themselves as a "gender smoothie" – to which Stause commented, "The most perfect blend" along with a heart emoji.

Their relationship appears pretty serious, with People Magazine reporting the couple are already living together in Stause's LA house.

The former Days of our Lives star was previously married to fellow soap actor Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021. Before that, she was engaged to Glee star Matthew Morrison in 2006.