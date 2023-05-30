Selena Gomez’ heated conversation with a security guard has been caught on camera. Photos / Twitter

Footage of Selena Gomez yelling at staff at Beyoncé’s concert in Paris has gone viral, according to New York Post.

The actress arrived at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour concert at the Stade de France in Paris where she was caught in a heated conversation with a man who appeared to be following her.

A fan, who posted the interaction on twitter, captured the Calm Down singer looking seemingly angry with the man who was pointing in another direction.

Page Six reached out to Gomez’ representative for comment.

Social media users have theorised that the man was one of Gomez’s security guards as he was seen following the A-lister on multiple occasions throughout the night.

While some claim the 30-year-old actress was annoyed over “running late”, others have clapped back saying she was “defend[ing] her fans” from the bodyguard who was reportedly “rough” with them.

Selena Gomez defended a fan from being pushed by her own security guard.❤️

Selena defended her fans so strongly!!!#SelenaGomez #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/H2nsK3VGTO — Forgella (@Forgella26) May 28, 2023

One of the concert’s attendees posted a video on Twitter of the man holding Gomez’s friend Raquelle Stevens back later on that night.

“This literally proves he pushed people around last night lmao,” the social media user wrote, with another saying the bodyguard was “too aggressive.”

Gomez wasn’t the only A-lister at Beyoncé’s concert.

Celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Kris Jenner and Lenny Kravitz were also in attendance — as well as the popstar’s kids.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s five-year-old daughter Rumi was seen dancing in a luxury box at the concert and Blue Ivy, 11, danced back-up for her mum during MY POWER.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 11-year-old, Blue Ivy, took the stage during MY POWER. Photo / Instagram

The teenager made headlines as she wore an all-silver outfit matching her mum while effortlessly dancing with the rest of the dance crew on stage.

This is not Blue Ivy’s first time on stage with her mum, previously joining Beyoncé in Dubai during her first performance in five years.











