Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorneys are requesting a lenient sentence for the music mogul, citing his 13 months in detention. Photo / Film Magic

Sean “Diddy” Combs is hoping to be released from prison next month.

The 55-year-old music mogul is currently behind bars in the United States after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Before his sentencing hearing set for October 3, his attorneys have filed a sentencing packet requesting a more lenient punishment.

Documents obtained by TMZ state the sentencing guideline for the I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker’s conviction is no more than six to 12 months in prison on each count, which would accurately reflect the seriousness of the offences.

Combs pointed out he has already served 13 months in horrible conditions at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre since he was arrested on a number of charges in September 2024 and claimed he has become sober for the first time in 25 years, as well as inspiring other inmates with his programme.

The Bad Boy Records founder also said he has an “incident-free record” while in jail, has no prior criminal history, and argued his arrest and conviction has been destructive on his reputation, impacting his business and damaged his family, which he claimed was significant because his seven children and elderly mother rely on him for care and support.