As a result, Combs’ legal team are asking for a 14-month sentence with supervised release mandating drug treatment, therapy and group therapy.
Prosecutors have been seeking a sentence of between 51 and 63 months.
Following the rapper’s conviction in July, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo immediately petitioned for his release from prison until sentencing, but Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail, noting he had already turned down a request before the trial began and saw “no reason to reach the opposite conclusion” now.
In response, Agnifilo called the denial “unfair”, accusing prosecutors of being “hellbent on punishing [Combs] for being a user of prostitution services in a more draconian manner than anyone in US history”.
He said Combs “has shown nothing but respect for the criminal justice system and everyone in it from the first minute in jail”, denying that his client is a flight risk or danger to others.
Speaking to Variety, Agnifilo also said Combs’ time in detention has been “difficult”. “He misses his kids. He’s learned a lot. What he wants to do when he gets out is to start small. He wants to spend time with his children and get reacquainted with his own life.”