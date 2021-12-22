Screening Guide Xmas Special: The Chase, Home Alone, Die Hard and Bill Murray

Macauley Culkin stars in the Christmas classic Home Alone.

Home Alone

(Disney+)

An oldie but a goodie, this heartwarming tale about a forgotten child defending his home from robbers using a series of intricate and elaborate death traps is sure to put a smile on even the biggest Scrooge's face.

Yes, people get pushed down stairs, burnt with a flamethrower and step on nails, but this 1990 family movie is fun for ages. It's extremely cartoonish and humorous vibe is more akin to a Road Runner cartoon than a horror flick.

Even now, three decades on, Home Alone's potent blend of slapstick, comedy and Christmas spirit still entertains. Yes, it's essentially Die Hard for kids which, incidentally, you can also stream on Disney's Star hub after you've tucked the kids up in bed on Christmas night. Yippee-ki-ay.

Streaming now.

The Celebrity Chase Christmas Special

(TVNZ 1)

It's a shame the elves at TVNZ couldn't have worked a little Christmas magic to have this screening here on Christmas Day. Although after the year we've had perhaps they're as tired as the rest of us.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh.

Nevertheless, if you'd like to extend your festive cheer for a few days after the big event then The Celebrity Chase Christmas Special will do the trick.

Ho-ho-host Bradley Walsh dons the Santa hat as five keen celebrity contestant's brave the snappy put downs and encyclopedic knowledge of the five chasers in an attempt to out-trivia them and win money for charity.

As usual you'll need to be familiar with British telly and culture to get the most out of the "celebrity" aspect of this special, but fans of the popular quiz show - and there's a lot of them - will no doubt enjoy the festivities, even if it's a few days late.

Screening next Wednesday at 7pm on TVNZ 1.

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

(Netflix)

If you need something to watch with the extended family on Christmas but can't stomach yet another festive movie then Jim Gaffigan's new comedy special is a safe bet. Everyone likes a good laugh and Gaffigan is a master at providing good laughs.

Jim Gaffigan in his new comedy special Comedy Monster, on Netflix.

Gaffigan works clean to find the funny is things like his enjoyment of donuts, his sloth like behaviours, and the trials of parenting his five children. There's nothing here that's going to have anyone squirming in their seats beside Grandma or fielding awkward questions from the kids after a barrage of off-colour or explicit gags.

Here Gaffigan brings his observational style to this cursed year, likening the pandemic to "a TV show you thought was cancelled but then it got picked up by Netflix", the excess of billionaires and attempting to holiday with his brood.

It's good clean fun that'll ensure everyone has a very merry Christmas indeed.

Streaming now.

Scrooged

(Maori TV)

Bill Murray goes all bah humbug in this 1988 spin on Charles Dickens' 1843 yuletide favourite A Christmas Carol. The film doesn't exactly stretch Murray's comedic chops but it does give viewers an excellent excuse to rejoice in his snide, cynical and sarcastic humour.

Bill Murray and Carol Kane in Scrooged.

Murray stars as the story's Scrooge, a truly awful TV exec named Frank Cross, whose behaviour is so terrible he's visited by a series of Christmas ghosts who attempt to scare some festive spirit into him. But with Murray in razor sharp from they certainly have their work cut out for them.

While some of the humour has dated and a number of the celebrity cameos will elicit only a shrug from younger viewers, it'll still fill fans of Murray's brand of humour with Christmas cheer.

Screening Christmas Eve (tomorrow) at 8:40pm.