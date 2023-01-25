Screening Guide: Treasure Island, Pamela Anderson and Sam Neill battling dinosaurs

Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels host Treasure Island: Fans v Faves on TVNZ 2.

Treasure Island: Fans v Faves

(TVNZ 2)

It regularly causes celebrities to melt down like icecream under a beating sun and the new season of the popular, long-running and infamous reality show is set to deliver the goods once more. An early teaser released yesterday showcased a breakdown, a heated argument, a potential injury and at least one major storm-off from the badly behaved celebs. That’s the good stuff viewers have come to expect from Treasure Island.

This year there’s a spicy twist. One team is made up of a group of returning favourites. They’ve all been on the island before to varying degrees of success. They have experience. They have the know-how. They most likely have trauma from the last time they were stranded and competing for glory and their supper.

These grizzled veterans are up against a team of green, fresh-faced rookies who are all huge fans of the show. They have enthusiasm. They have excitement. They have no clue of the toll eating nothing but rice and beans for a whole month will take on their mental health.

The one thing they have in common is the desire to find the treasure and bring home the money for their chosen charity. Alex King, Art Green, Joe Cotton, Josh Kronfeld, Lana Searle, Lance Savali, Matty McLean and Dame Susan Devoy have the bug spray packed as the returning competitors on Team Faves. While things are about to get real for Adam O’Brien, Anna Thomas, Dave Ward, Jane Yee, Jess Waru, Josh Oakley, Katie Middleton and Micah Marsh on Team Fans.

Pamela, A Love Story

(Netflix)

Last year’s glitzy bio-pic series Pam & Tommy saw the spotlight return to Baywatch star Pamela Anderson. As that focused on the destructive relationship between the actor/model and the hard rocker Tommy Lee and their notorious sex tape Anderson felt she was reliving a lot of the negative press she’d already survived once.

Pamela Anderson in the Netflix documentary about her life; Pamela, A Love Story. Streaming from Monday. Photo: Netflix.

This documentary on her life, love and losses promises to humanise the actress and show the person underneath the public property image foisted on her. Made with full cooperation from Anderson, expect plenty of candid moments and confessions. She talks about her small-town beginnings, becoming a sex symbol on the world’s biggest TV series and how the theft and online publication of her private sex tape affected her.

“I don’t care what people think. Because that’s the only choice I had,” she admits in the trailer. “If I cared what people think I wouldn’t be here.”

Jurassic World: Dominion

(Neon)

The final instalment in the latest dinosaurs-on-the-rampage trilogy stomps onto Neon this week. While the series has never been able to reach the meteoric success of Steven Spielberg’s 90s original classic, this one is worth checking out. Mostly because it returns original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum to the movie’s Jurassic world.

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon and DeWanda Wise in Jurassic World Dominion. Photo / Supplied

This time the action leaves the park to encompass a world where dinosaurs roam freely and ferociously. As you’d expect there’s plenty of dino-fuelled mayhem and plenty of big spectacle action sequences.

While most critics considered it extinct thanks to the story being as thrilling as a pile of old dinosaur bones, some enjoyed the action-packed romp with one saying, “It’s very brutal at times, it feels like the characters are a lot more likeable & even the action feels much more thrilling”.

