Screening Guide: Terror raids, con games and balding ghosts

The cast of Muru.

Muru

(Neon)

This powerhouse film is a fictional account of a significant part of our local recent history that many people have moved on from. But for the Ngāi Tūhoe community in Rūātoki, eastern Bay of Plenty, the unwarranted police raids of 2007 committed under their new anti-terrorism powers aren’t so easily forgotten.

Cliff Curtis leads this multi-faceted dramatic thriller that’s inspired by those events. He stars as “Taffy” Tāwharau, a community police officer who finds himself increasingly torn between his Māori heritage and his duty to serve and protect. The film shows the events from different perspectives. We see those of the community, including activist Tame Iti who led the group that was wrongly accused of plotting a political assassination and plays himself in the movie, as well as the views of the police, which here is led by former Go Girls star-turned-Hollywood regular Jay Ryan.

The performances of everyone involved have been praised, as has the tension and power of the movie. It opened last year’s New Zealand International Film Festival and has been submitted for Oscar consideration.

Critics were unanimous in their praise, with one calling it “a masterclass in storytelling, proving that sometimes fiction can get us closer to the truth than any documentary”.

Streaming from Wednesday

Sharper

(Apple TV+)

This psychological crime-thriller will leave you feeling like you’re holding on to a roller coaster as it hurtles through its twisty, turny story. Presented in chapters, each following a different character and their version of events, by the end you’ll have a full picture of what went down.

Julianne Moore stars in the crime-thriller Sharper, streaming on Apple TV+.

This technique has become increasingly popular in con or heist films, but rarely have they assembled such a star-studded cast to lead each section. There’s the wonderful Julianne Moore, Marvel’s Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan and good old John Lithgow.

Set around a Manhattan bookstore and the disappearance of a large sum of money, this glossy thriller will leave you wondering whodunnit as everyone double-crosses each other and the various vignettes drop teasing hints and allegations before regularly pulling the rug out from under them.

Critics have enjoyed the film with one describing it as “a literary page-turner. Each chapter has reveals that means the next chapter is a must-see.”

Streaming now.





We Have a Ghost

(Netflix)

We’re not sure how scary Netflix’s new horror-comedy is, but we do know that star David Harbour’s combover is truly terrifying.

David Harbour as Ernest, Anthony Mackie as Frank, Jahi Winston as Kevin in We Have a Ghost. Streaming on Netflix.

Here the Stranger Things star plays Ernest, a schlubby ghost who’s discovered living in the attic when a family moves into the house. As a ghost, Ernest is less Betelgeuse and more Casper albeit, a slobby, middle-aged, balding Casper. Because he’s not particularly bothered about haunting them, the family don’t flee, instead, they post vids of him online, becoming internet sensations and attracting the attention of the CIA who want to bust their ghost.

While the trailer plays up the comedy part of this horror-comedy, be warned, the director wrote horror hits Disturbia and Paranormal Activity 2, 3, and 4 and directed Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U. Expect some frights and gore.

Along with Harbour the cast also includes Marvel’s Falcon Anthony Mackie, comedian Tig Notaro and the hugely popular White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge.

Streaming from tomorrow.







