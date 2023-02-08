Screening Guide: Tear-jerking drama, the swinging sixties and stoned koalas

Gemma Arterton stars in Funny Woman, an adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel Funny Girl. Streaming on Neon from today.

Funny Woman

(Neon/Sky Go)

Popular author Nick Hornby’s 2014 novel Funny Girl gets the TV treatment with this new series that stars Gemma Arterton in the lead. Set in the swinging sixties, she plays a factory worker living in Blackpool who sets out to make it big as a sitcom star in London.

Her journey takes her from beauty queen to exotic dancer to being discovered and her big break where she attempts to tackle the baked-in misogyny of the era and prove that women can, indeed, be funny. The politics of the day come under the microscope but the show doesn’t pull its punchlines. Being based on a Hornby novel, expect a light tone and plenty of gags.

Critics have been quick to praise Arterton, with one describing the show as having “heart and drama with a 1960s aesthetic and a main character who’s easy to fall in love with”.

Dear Edward

(Apple TV+)

If you’re a fan of weepies then this gut-wrenching adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s acclaimed novel will have you tearing through your tissues and sniffling into your sleeve.

The 10-episode series follows a 12-year-old boy who miraculously survives a catastrophic plane crash that kills every other person onboard, including his family. He moves in with his aunt, who wasn’t particularly close to his mum. As the show goes on, Edward meets the other people who were connected to passengers on the ill-fated flight as they try to all work through their grief and heartache.

While it’s been too bleak for some critics, others have found a lot to like, with one describing the series as “a thoughtful look at the different ways that grief manifests and how community can be healing”.

So yes, it’s a heavy watch. But one with an ultimately life-affirming message that should leave you feeling uplifted. Right after you stop sobbing of course.

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

(Netflix)

It may not be the most romantic of Valentine’s Day choices but this fifth comedy special from Australian funnyman Jim Jefferies will no doubt have you falling in laugh.

Okay, bad pun. But ever since breaking through with his eviscerating routine Gun Control, in which he took aim at America’s weak gun control laws, Jefferies has been telling it like it is and only getting better and better.

His last special, Intolerant, was not about cancel-culture or woke but was instead a shaggy dog story about an unfortunate reaction to soft cheese while out on a date. It was hilarious.

This time around Jefferies discusses topics like stoned koalas, his old man’s confusion over vasectomies and the inner conflict he faced having to choose between his hairline and his sex drive when investigating options to stop thinning out on top. Judging by his gravity-defying do, it’s no spoiler to guess which one won out.

