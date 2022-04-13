Screening guide: Shady Saul, the Kardashian clan, time-travel and an Ōtara musical

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul, streaming now on Neon.

Better Call Saul

(Neon/SkyGo)

Routinely labelled as one of the best shows on television, Better Call Saul finally returns for its sixth and final season after a two-year gap.

The series has always been a slow burn but the heat really cranked up last season putting all the elements into place for an explosive finale that will see the good-natured Jimmy McGill complete his descent and transformation into the shady lawyer Saul Goodman.

Early reviews have been glowing, with one critic raving after watching the first two episodes that "it's already abundantly clear that the series is going to stick the landing, and conclude in a manner that will firmly ensconce Better Call Saul in the pantheon of all-time-great TV".

Streaming from Tuesday.

A new season of The Kardashians starts today on Star on Disney+.

The Kardashians

(Star on Disney+)

The heavily curated version of reality that the Kardashians peddle returns to TV today with what's being hyped as a brand new series. It should come as no surprise to learn that this is no drastic reinvention of the reality TV formula. It's more of the same, which is exactly what fans of the showbiz family will be wanting.

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are all present and accounted for, as are their associated familial dramas.

It's not going to win any new fans but one critic called the first episode a "good, captivating, and easy watch - which is only going to get more fascinating as we delve into the behind-the-scenes of some of the biggest headlines of the past 12 months".

Streaming from today.

Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll, streaming on Netflix.

Russian Doll

(Netflix)

This weird, unpredictable, endlessly inventive sci-fi character study returns for its second season this week. Having escaped the Groundhog Day-esque time loop of season one, main character Nadia now finds herself trapped aboard a time-travelling subway train.

This season leaps through generations of Nadia's family tree, loops them all together and has them confront and work through their intergenerational trauma through a series of visually inventive and experimental episodes.

Critics are already on board, with one calling the season "an exquisitely trippy odyssey".

Streaming from Wednesday.

Scene from the local music reality series O'Town Dreaming.

O'Town Dreaming

(TVNZ OnDemand)

This new docuseries heads to the musical streets of Ōtara to follow seven young musicians as they chase their artistic dreams. It follows them for nine months as they begin their journey, navigate the South Auckland streets and share their hopes and dreams with their community, their family and the members of their faith.

It's been called "a heart-warming series that will inspire, tug on your heartstrings and challenge what you think you know about the people of Ōtara". And it should feature some great new music as well.

Full season streaming from today.