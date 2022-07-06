Screening Guide: Life and death, mind-altering drugs and burgers

Thomasin McKenzie stars in Life after Life streaming on TVNZ+ from tomorrow.

Life after Life

(TVNZ+)

Local rising star Thomasin McKenzie takes the lead in this ambitious BBC miniseries about a woman living through a constant cycle of life, death and rebirth. The story begins with her birth in 1910 and her first death seconds later, before being reborn and dying in different circumstances upon which the process repeats.

Based on Kate Atkinson's best-selling novel, critics have been won over, with one calling the four-part series "a beautiful, strange, enthralling watch" while another praised its "wonderful performances and absorbing narrative themes".

Full season streaming from tomorrow.



How to Change Your Mind

(Netflix)

Turn on, tune in and... improve your mental wellbeing? Perhaps. This four-part series from Academy Award-winning film-maker Alex Gibney takes a deep dive into mind-altering substances and the effects that their, uh, effects have on both our minds and our culture.

Don't think this is some "whoa dude reefer madness", as the show is based on author Michael Pollan's New York Times best-selling book of the same name. Pollan himself puts his mind on the line as he presents each episode, which looks at a different drug including LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline.

Erika Gagnon and Michael Pollan in How to Change Your Mind on Netflix from Tuesday.

Reviewers of the book had their mind's blown, with one calling it "gripping and surprising... Makes losing your mind sound like the sanest thing a person could do."

Streaming from Tuesday.

The Bob's Burgers Movie

(Disney+)

It's been a long time coming but the feel-good, Emmy-winning cartoon series Bob's Burgers finally has its own movie, which is like winning the gold medal for animated TV shows.

The Belcher family in The Bob's Burgers Movie on Disney+ now.

Here, the Belcher family wake up to find the entrance to their burger restaurant blocked by an enormous sinkhole caused by a ruptured water hole. While Bob and wife Linda hatch various plans to keep the restaurant open, their three children uncover a bigger mystery that threatens the restaurant's survival for good.

Critics have eaten up the film, with one reviewer calling it "one of the funniest movies of the year".

Streaming now.