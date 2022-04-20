Screening Guide: Hitmen, royal scandals and bullsh*t

The scandalous details of the divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll are aired in A Very British Scandal streaming on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow.

A Very British Scandal

(Amazon Prime Video)

This historical drama digs into the scandalous details of the divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in the 1960s. Divorce is nothing new but this one landed in the history books due to its savage brutality. With accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and the small matter of an explicit polaroid picture the case earned both its notoriety and many, many tabloid front pages at the time.

The series frames the case in the social and political climate of the time and asks questions about Britain's institutional misogyny.

This mini-series has been well received with one critic calling it, "a sordid saga that's so juicy it'll leave viewers wishing the too-short runtime had afforded them a few more bites."

Streaming from tomorrow.

Hosted by comedian Howie Mandel, Bullsh*t The Gameshow streams from Wednesday on Netflix.

Bullsh*t The Gameshow

(Netflix)

If The Chase felt a little highbrow then this could be the game show for you. Hosted by comedian Howie Mandel, this game show has no time for expertise or general knowledge. No.

Instead, it looks to reward contestants who don't have a bleeding clue as to any of the answers but do know how to fool people into thinking that they do. The contestant who can spout the most believable BS is the one who walks away the big winner.

Are we really recommending this or are we full of BS? If you can answer that correctly then you'd have a good chance as a contestant on the show.

Streaming from Wednesday.

Bill Hader returns as Barry on Neon from Monday.

Barry

(Neon)

After a long three-year gap between seasons, Barry finally returns to show us what happened after its blood-soaked season two finale.

While the premise of the show sounds a bit silly, a hitman trying to reinvent himself as an actor, Barry has become one of television's true gems.

It's a morally complex, morbidly funny show that's anchored by a brilliant, depressed performance by creator/star Bill Hader and a comedic script that's so pitch black you need a torch to see it.

Sitting on a plump 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score it's fair to say the new season has hit the target, with one critic calling it, "as assured and morosely hilarious as ever."

Streaming from Monday.

Streaming from Wednesday, Sketchbook on Disney+ will teach you how to draw a handful of Disney's iconic characters.

Sketchbook

(Disney+)

By the end of this inspirational new documentary series, you'll have learned how to draw a handful of Disney's iconic characters. Each episode sits you down with a different Disney artist or animator who takes you through the steps of drawing their selected character while telling you about their inspirations, their life and their journey to the hallowed halls of Disney's studios.

For any budding artists or illustrators, and those wanting a peek behind Disney's animated movie magic, it's a series definitely worth sketching out some time for.

Streaming from Wednesday.