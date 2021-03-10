Screening guide: Hard drugs, true love and Shannen Doherty

The cast of The Unauthorised Beverly Hills 90210, streaming now on Lifetime on TVNZ OnDemand.

The Unauthorised Beverly Hills 90210 Story

(Lifetime/TVNZ OnDemand)

Yes, it's a viewing pleasure so guilty it should be behind bars but nevertheless, how could we not recommend this. This Lifetime special re-enacts all the real-life drama behind the first four seasons of the immensely popular 90s teen drama. Most of that drama emanated from the show's wild child star, Shannen Doherty, whose notorious behaviour on and off set almost single-handedly kept the tabloid industry ticking over. Bucking the trend of meticulously researched deep dives, this is superficial and glossy and unashamedly focused on delivering the gossipy goods. One critic called this "a feature-length re-enactment of a Wiki web page crossed with IMDb's trivia section", which we're choosing to take as the highest of recommendations.

The One

(Netflix)

This new sci-fi drama imagines a world where candlelit dinners and romantic walks on the beach are out when it comes to finding your perfect love match and cold-hearted DNA tests are in. Set "five minutes in the future", it follows an ambitious and impulsive tech CEO whose company has created a DNA test that lets you find your perfect love match via the genetic hard coding embedded in your cells.

Hannah Ware stars in the new Netflix sci-fi drama The One. Streaming from Friday.

It's all very Love 2.0 until non-DNA-approved love begins to blossom in the office and everything is called into question. Created by the chap behind the UK cult favourite series Misfits and based on the novel of the same name The One is bound to leave you wondering if your soulmate is really your cellmate. Streaming from Friday.

ZeroZeroZero

(Neon)

This critically acclaimed new crime-thriller highlights just how bad of a buzz the machinations of the drug industry are. It follows the grim and murderous transatlantic journey a shipment of cocaine takes, beginning with the initial bulk buy by an Italian cartel, through to packaging in Mexico, shipping across the Atlantic, before reaching its inglorious final destination of being snorted up the nostrils of wasted partygoers 'avin' a large Friday night at the club.

New crime-thriller ZeroZeroZero follows a shipment of cocaine. Streaming now on Neon.

Revolving around the heads of the supply chain and their specific and grizzly business challenges, ZeroZeroZero shows the lives of everyone, from ruthless cartel heads right through to lowly street dealers in brutal and often challenging viewing. One reviewer said it "makes such a deep impression because it can think big and small at the same time, uniting three gripping individual stories into one massive saga". Consider it brutal, yet addictive viewing. Streaming now.