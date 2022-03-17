Screening Guide: Domestic abuse, big tech, deceptive cake and too many kids

Evan Rachel Wood details her abusive relationship with shock-rocker Marilyn Manson in documentary Phoenix Rising, streaming on Neon.

Phoenix Rising

(Neon)

"An upsetting but vital documentary" is how one critic described this two-part series that sees actress Evan Rachel Wood diving deeply into her domestic abuse allegations against shock-rocker Marilyn Manson as she reclaims her story and rises to become an activist working to end the cycle of abuse and fighting to change American legislation.

In the documentary, the Westworld actress goes into painful, sobering detail about her time with Manson and the horrors inflicted on her during their four-year relationship, backing up her allegations with evidence and journals from the time. It also shows her grappling with the decision to come out publicly against Manson, which she ultimately would do in an Instagram post in February last year, and meeting with other domestic abuse survivors.

Critics have been impacted by the documentary, with one writing, "Wood's courage shines through, and by focusing on Manson's alleged abuse, there's a compelling exploration taking place about power dynamics and relationships in Hollywood."

Streaming from Sunday.

WeCrashed

(Apple TV+)

Academy Award-winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in this slick, glossy drama based on a podcast about the downfall of WeWork, the American workspace sharing company and the unusual, absurd romance that powered it behind the scenes.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed, streaming from tomorrow on Apple TV+.

In under a decade, WeWork ballooned into a global brand worth $44 billion but in less than a year that balloon popped, losing billions of dollars and causing the New York Times to describe it as "an implosion unlike any other in the history of start-ups".

Critics have been positive, especially towards Hathaway's "space-cadet performance" but also to the show in general, with one describing it as a "truly great, cringe-drama".

The first three episodes are available tomorrow with new episodes every Friday.

Is It Cake?

(Netflix)

A few months back a viral trend took over social media that made you disbelieve your own eyes, question your own reality and get a sudden craving for a sweet treat. Yes, we're talking about the "it's cake" trend that saw everything from objects, vegetables, and even human limbs be revealed as deceptive, delicious cake once sliced open.

A baker competes in Netflix's competition series Is It Cake? Streaming from tomorrow.

Netflix's new bake-off show picks up where the memes left off. The series pits master bakers against each other in a competition to make the most hyper-realistic cakes possible in an effort to fool the celebrity judges and win all the prize money. Is it a sneaker, a beach ball or is it in fact cake? Find out tomorrow.

Cheaper by the Dozen

(Disney+)

Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union star in the third remake of this enduring family comedy.

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star in Cheaper by the Dozen, streaming on Disney+ from tomorrow.

Initially based on the story of a real-life family, the film follows the hectic chaos of the Baker household, a blended family of 12 - yes, 12!

Expect plenty of PG-rated comedy high jinks, raucous exploits and a heart-warming message as the parents try to balance raising their large family alongside running their business.

Streaming from tomorrow.