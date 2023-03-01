Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. The comedian will address this in a live comedy special on Sunday on Netflix.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

(Netflix)

It was the slap felt all around the world. At last year’s Oscars movie star, Will Smith got up out of his seat and stomped onstage to slap comedian and presenter Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia. He would return to the stage shortly after to accept the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the biopic King Richard.

Smith issued an apology the next day but the usually verbose Rock has remained tight-lipped about his version of events. Well, that all changes on Sunday afternoon when he will hit back in and talk about the incident at length in this new comedy special.

To avoid spoilers or leaks Netflix has taken the extraordinary step of broadcasting Rock’s special live from Baltimore where he will be performing in front of an audience. It marks the first foray into live streaming for the global powerhouse.

Rock did try out some of the new material at a recent show, with a couple of the gags leaking out.

“The thing people wanna know … did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali!” he’s reported to have joked. “I got hit so hard, I heard Summertime ringing in my ears.”

Live on Sunday, 4pm.





Rain Dogs

(Neon)

This new dramedy from the BBC follows an unconventional family unit; a working-class, single mum, her rambunctious 10-year-old daughter and her privileged gay friend. It’s been described as a “wild and punky” tale that examines the effects of poverty and prejudice and how difficult it is to go straight in a crooked world.

Rain Dogs is a new BBC dramedy starting on Neon next week.

It’s by Irish author Cash Carraway, who came to prominence with her acclaimed autobiographical novel Skint Estate. This series follows the ideas and themes of the book, which was based on her own experiences as a single mother, relying on food banks, living in emergency housing and finding employment in the shady side of Soho.

The series stars BAFTA winner Daisy May Cooper in the lead, as well as alt-comedy legend Adrian Edmondson, aka snotty punk Vyvyan from The Young Ones.

Streaming from Wednesday.





Daisy Jones & the Six

(Amazon Prime Video)

This rock ’n’ roll premium mini-series could almost be called Fleetwood Mac: The Series. The show’s about a fictional 1970s blues-rock band that rises to the top of the charts.

Scene from the rock n' roll series Daisy Jones & the Six, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

However, their ascent hides the bitterness between feuding lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne who were initially drawn together by their powerful chemistry, both artistically and personally. The series begins decades after the band broke up, with members reuniting to tell the truth behind what really happened.

The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and while the Fleetwood Mac DNA is easy to spot, critics say the “energetic series makes it clear they’re a distinct creation.”

It stars the King of Rock ’n’ Roll Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as Billy. And with Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford and Jackson Browne all contributing to the soundtrack it should feature some very tasty tunes.

Streaming from tomorrow.



