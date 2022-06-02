Screening guide: Bad cops, a new Marvel hero and rash life decisions

Martin Freeman in acclaimed series The Responder, streaming on TVNZ OnDemand from tomorrow.

The Responder

(TVNZ OnDemand)

Likeable everyman Martin Freeman plays against type in this intense drama that already has critics raving and throwing around words like "tour de force" and "magnificent".

In this five-part drama from the BBC, Freeman plays police officer Chris Carson, a man struggling with the pressures of the job, the grim reality of the dark side of modern life and the weight of the moral compromises he's made along the way. The series follows him as he works the night shift on the mean streets of Liverpool and responds to the variety of emergency calls that come in, which mostly involve violence in some form.

The series has been praised for its realistic and unflinching take on police work, not surprising as it was written by a former police officer.

Streaming from tomorrow.

Pivoting

(Neon)

This new comedy is about a group of childhood friends who get a severe wake-up call when the fourth member of their group suddenly dies.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe and Maggie Q in dark comedy Pivoting, streaming on Neon from tomorrow.

Realising that life is short they decide to pivot from their current life trajectories, seize the day and pursue their true happiness. A rash decision that dramatically alters their lives. Soon enough, the weight of their sudden pivot, coupled with the guilt of not following through, leaves the trio flailing and attempting to not mess things up any further.

Reviews have been positive, with critics praising its dark comedy, snappy banter and the comedic chemistry of its three stars; Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q.

Streaming from tomorrow.

Ms. Marvel

(Disney+)

Swooping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is this new series about a teenage superhero super-fan who one day gains superpowers of her own.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, streaming from Wednesday on Disney+.

Based on the popular comic book, Kamala Khan is an awkward teenager who often escapes into her imagination. When her dream of getting superpowers comes true she learns it's not the ticket to the popularity she thought it would be and that with great power comes great responsibility.

Advance word from overseas critics notes that the show seems targeted at a younger audience but that's it's "inventive, bright and a ton of fun", with one describing it as "Marvel meets Mean Girls".

Streaming from Wednesday.