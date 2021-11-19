Scarlett Johansson says Black Widow lawsuit had a 'positive impact' on Hollywood

Black Widow - Trailer Video / Disney

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has spoken out about the impact her lawsuit against Disney made in Hollywood.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that the lawsuit filed in July was "a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration".

"I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing," said Johansson, who welcomed son Cosmo four months ago. She is also mum to daughter Rose, 7.

She continued, "In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it's made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood."

She first filed the lawsuit in late July, claiming Disney breached her contract when it released Black Widow on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time the film was released in cinemas.

The star reached a settlement with Disney later in the year, though the terms were not disclosed.

"I have had some of the best times of my career working for both of those studios. I feel really excited that I get to continue my work with Disney and with my Marvel family," she told the outlet.

The actress settled with Disney over the streaming release in September this year. Photo / AP

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that they were working on upcoming projects with Johansson.

"We already are working with Scarlett on another not, non-Black Widow-related top secret that Marvel Studios is producing," he said.

"Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her calibre from those epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2, to the around the world press tour for Avengers Endgame, to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow," he said.

"Working with you, Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career. Thank you for everything. Congratulations. You're of course a real-life superhero."