Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

Sam Neill farewells Jurassic period of his career

11 minutes to read
By Russell Baillie

As he farewells the Jurassic period of his career with the final film in the blockbuster franchise, Sam Neill talks about the series, writing his memoir, and why he's not going the way of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.