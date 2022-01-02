Salma Hayek, 55, shows off her stunning curves in plunging swimsuit

Salma Hayek shared the stunning swimsuit photo to her Instagram on New Year's Eve. Photo / Instagram

Showing us, once again, that age has nothing to do with how sexy you look or feel, Salma Hayek shared a stunning swimsuit photo to Instagram this week.

The 55-year-old House of Gucci star shared the stunning swimsuit pic with the caption: "May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength. Happy, healthy 2022."

The image showed a relaxed and happy Hayek in a plunging black swimsuit that perfectly fit her curvy frame. She appeared to be on vacation somewhere warm and tropical, but did not reveal her location.

This is not the first time that Hayek has had fans wondering if she has found the fountain of youth.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star posted an equally beautiful photo to Instagram on her 55th birthday, in September last year.

The post, which showed Hayek standing in a blue one-piece swimsuit, knee deep in crystal clear water on what appears to be a tropical island, was accompanied by the caption: "Happy 55th birthday to me. Looking forward to new adventures #grateful".

The actress, who is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, with whom she shares a 14-year-old daughter Valentina, has also commented recently about public scrutiny of her bust size.

Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk podcast last year, Hayek revealed: "The boobs grow a lot. For some women, they get smaller. But there are some women that when you gain weight, your boobs grow, and other women that when you have children and you breastfeed your boobs grow and they don't go back down, and then in some of the cases when you are in menopause they grow again. And I just happen to be one of those women where it happened in every, single step!"

Strongly refuting claims that she has undergone breast augmentation at some point, Hayek admits her breasts have changed, but it is all due to hormones and other natural factors.

"A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation; I don't blame them! My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body. But they have just kept growing. Many, many sizes."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star also shared that she is utterly fed up with the way older women are treated like they have an "expiration date".

She told Pinkett Smith: "There's no expiration dates for women. That has to go. Because you can kick a** at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are.

"We're not just here to make babies, we're not just here to baby the man. We're not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it's almost like expiration date for you as a woman. It's a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries."