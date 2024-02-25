Emily Blunt (from left), Alden Ehrenreich, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett and Cillian Murphy accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for Oppenheimer during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / AP

Emily Blunt (from left), Alden Ehrenreich, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett and Cillian Murphy accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for Oppenheimer during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / AP

Oppenheimer continued to steamroll through Hollywood’s awards season today, winning the top prize for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As the Academy Awards draw closer, Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic - already a winner at the Golden Globes and the Baftas - has increasingly looked like the runaway favourite. The SAG Awards, streamed live on Netflix for the first time, will only add to the momentum for Oppenheimer, the lead Academy Awards nominee with 13 nods.

The night’s most thrilling moment though was Lily Gladstone winning best female actor in a leading role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. No category has been more hotly contested, with analysts evenly split between Gladstone and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

Lily Gladstone accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for Killers of the Flower Moon during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / AP

But Gladstone won today and the crowd erupted. Stone, too, vigorously applauded. More is riding on Gladstone than perhaps any other Oscar contender this year. Her win would be a first for Native Americans.

“We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it,” said Gladstone. “It’s so easy to distance ourselves. It’s so easy to close off, to stop feeling. And we all bravely keep feeling. And that humanises people. That brings people out of the shadows. It brings visibility.”

The SAG Awards don’t always signify Oscar success. Two of the last five winners from the guild (The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Black Panther) lost at the Academy Awards. But in the past two years, all five of the top SAG prizes - best ensemble and the four acting winners - have corresponded with the eventual Oscar winners, including the ensembles for Everything Everywhere All at Once and CODA.

The SAG Awards on Netflix was the first major Hollywood award show to be exclusively streamed. That made for some significant tweaks to the age-old traditions of such ceremonies. There were no ads. Profanity was permitted. (“Don’t say anything you wouldn’t say in front of Oprah,” said Idris Elba.) And winners were occasionally interviewed backstage by red-carpet co-host Tan France - sometimes awkwardly, sometimes charmingly.

Cillian Murphy has now triumphed at the SAGs, the Baftas and Globes, suggesting he has the clear edge heading into the Academy Awards. Photo / Invision/AP

The SAG Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, might have also previewed another potential nail-biter.

Murphy and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) have also been seen as neck-and-neck. But Murphy, who won his first SAG Award, has now triumphed at the SAGs, the Baftas and the Globes, suggesting he has the clear edge heading into the Academy Awards.

Downey Jr and Da’Vine Joy Randolph each won for their supporting performances, likewise solidifying their status as Oscar favourites.

“Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way?” said Downey Jr, accepting his first SAG Award for a film performance. “Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never grow tired from the sound of my own voice.”

Randolph’s performance in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers has been a breakthrough role for the 37-year-old actor. Now, she appears poised to win the Academy Award.

“To every actor out there still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you: your life can change in a day,” Randolph said. “It’s not a question of if but when. Keep going.”

Da'vine Joy Randolph won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for The Holdovers. Photo / AP

After more than two decades airing on TNT and TBS to dwindling viewership, Netflix acquired telecast rights to the SAG Awards in early 2023. Netflix, a dominant force for years in awards season, turned host too.

“Personally, I can’t wait to get home and have Netflix recommend this show to me based on all the other stuff that I watch myself in,” joked Elba, the night’s de facto emcee.

The TV awards went largely to the same shows that have cleaned up at the Emmys and Golden Globes: The Bear (best comedy series ensemble, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri); Beef (Ali Wong, Steven Yeun); and the cast of Succession.

One exception was Pedro Pascal, who won best male actor in a drama series for The Last of Us over a trio of Succession stars.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons,” said a visibly stunned Pascal. “I’m a little bit drunk. I thought I could get drunk.”

This year’s SAG Awards follows a gruelling months-long strike in which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle over a number of issues. Much of the work stoppage was prompted over changes in the film and TV industry brought on by streaming and a sea change led by Netflix.

“Your solidarity ignited workers around the world, triggering what forever will be remember as ‘the hot labor summer,’” said Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA. “This was a seminal moment in our union’s history.”

The new streaming platform was sure to put even more of a spotlight on one of the most closely-watched predictors of the Academy Awards. Oscar voting wraps Tuesday.

Barbara Streisand accepts the life achievement award during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / AP

Barbra Streisand held the audience in rapt attention while accepting a lifetime achievement award, presented by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

“I remember dreaming of being an actress as a teenager sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee icecream and a movie magazine,” said Streisand, who recalled being transfixed by “my first crush”, Marlon Brando.

Streisand also took a moment to celebrate the Jewish pioneers of Hollywood.

“Now I dream of a world where such prejudice is a thing of the past,” she said.

Today’s show was one of Netflix’s most significant forays yet into live streaming events. Netflix has previously hosted a live Chris Rock comedy special, a celebrity golf tournament and a live reunion Love Is Blind episode that was marred by technical difficulties. But Netflix is gearing up for more, including an upcoming live tennis event.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 list of winners:

Film:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

TV:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Ali Wong - Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Steven Yeun - Beef

Stunts:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: The Mandalorian

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One