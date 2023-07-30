The man who played Jar Jar Binks suffered the vitriol of Star Wars fans.

The man who played Jar Jar Binks suffered the vitriol of Star Wars fans.

It should have been the role of a lifetime for then-little-known Ahmed Best. But the percussive dancer plucked from obscurity to play Jar Jar Binks in massive movie franchise Star Wars only found hatred and personal turmoil.

Now, years later, Best has revealed the suffering he endured due to fans’ hatred of him and his character, who had substantial screen time in 1999′s Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

Ahmed Best thought he'd been pranked when he was first approached to play the role of Jar Jar Binks. Photo / Getty Images

Even before the film hit theatres, the New York Post reports the character of Jar Jar was on the receiving end of jokes, while Best was targeted in an online campaign of abuse, including death threats.

In an interview with The Guardian, Best revealed the vitriol had become so bad he’d considered ending his own life. He shared that he recalls thinking: “I’ll show all of you. I’ll show you what you’re doing to me. And when I’m gone, then you’ll feel exactly what I went through.”

And in a new podcast, The Redemption of Jar Jar Binks, Best has discussed his initial excitement over being scouted for the role and the devastation it led to.

“I was an enormous Star Wars fan as a kid,” Best said in the podcast. “I didn’t know what was happening. I thought it was a prank.”

But what may have felt too good to be true quickly turned into a nightmare for the fresh-faced newcomer.

While websites cropped up dedicated to destroying the character of Jar Jar Binks, Best was invited to appear on late-night talk shows only to find himself berated on live television. Some of the hatred toward the character of Jar Jar is said to be due to claims he portrayed a racist stereotype of a Jamaican person.

Best says the accusations of racism were the most hurtful.

A scene from 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' in which Qui-Gon Jinn and Anakin Skywalker pay a visit to Watto's junkyard.

At one point, Best’s phone number was leaked and he began receiving death threats. Things got so terrifying he feared leaving his New York apartment.

“It was terrible,” he recalls. “It was the lowest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The character of Jar Jar Binks eventually disappeared in future films and Best has gone on to appear in Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.