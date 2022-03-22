Schwarzenegger's brutal message to Putin, Russians over 'catastrophic' invasion. Video / Arnold Schwarzenegger

Russian media has reacted with fury to actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's video speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine.

The action star, 74, shared a passionate nine-minute video last week urging Russian citizens and military to hear "the truth", reports Fox News.

He shared his "love" for the Russian people, revealing he wanted to dispel misinformation and called on Russia's government to end the ongoing violence.

"The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me," he said.

"That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there. No one likes to hear something critical of their government, I understand that. But as a longtime friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say."

The clip was shared across several social media platforms, gathering millions of views in a few days.

The Daily Beast reports Russian state media initially ignored the video, but was then forced to address it after it went viral on Telegram, which is popular with Russians.

Commentator Vadim Gigin said on the state TV show Sunday Evening with Vladimir Soloviev, "That face is the cover page of American imperialism and colonialism."

"Not the caricature image of Uncle Sam, but this Schwarz, in a Hollywood production. He, in California, will tell us, who live here … the truth?! That is their approach towards us."

Writer Zakhar Prilepin labelled Schwarzenegger a "predator". Photo / Getty Images

Host Vladimir Soloviev then added, "Schwarzenegger twice travelled to Iraq to support the American troops and never tried to tell the Iraqi people why they're being destroyed."

Other prominent Russians expressed outrage over the video, including Russian powerlifter Maryana Naumova, who accused the actor of living in an "alternative, imaginary reality".

"Do you remember how in the second part of the Terminator your hero goes back in time to prevent the creation of Skynet, which would bring the death of all mankind?" she said.

"Russia's special military operation does not aim to destroy the Ukrainian people. It is aimed at the neo-Nazi Skynet, which over the years has completely subjugated Ukraine and was about to turn into an uncontrollable monster, dangerous for all of its neighbours, not only for us … Don't side with Skynet, Terminator."

Russian author Zakhar Prilepin wrote on his Telegram channel, "Schwarzenegger, who killed three million Russians in his films, told the Russian people how much he loves us and how wrong we are about Ukraine.

"This Austrian, the son of his father, who served in the SS and was wounded near Leningrad, is trying to act as the good cop," he said, adding that the US was "pumping Ukraine full of weapons to massacre the Russians".

"Arnie, you are a predator and an enemy," he wrote.