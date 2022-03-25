Ukrainian band's message to Ed Sheeran ahead of charity concert. Video / Twitter

A Ukrainian rock band who have joined in the fight for their country want to add their voices to the Concert for Ukraine in the UK next week.

The popular band Antityla appealed to pop star Ed Sheeran, who is lined up to perform at the charity concert on March 29 to raise funds for the embattled country amid the Russian invasion.

The band's frontman Taras Topolia offered to perform at the concert remotely from Kyiv.

"Hello Ed Sheeran, greetings from Kyiv!" Topolia said in a video posted to TikTok of himself and his bandmates in uniform.

"We are musicians of the Ukrainian band Antytila – one of the most popular Ukrainian bands with a lot of fans in Ukraine and all over the world. In peacetime, our concerts gathered stadiums.

"The war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers. We thank you, and all the British people for their support. Believe me, we are grateful, and we will always, always remember this.

He went on" "Today we learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham. And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely.

"Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham.

"We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered. We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us.

"So on March 29, we are ready."

Sheeran responded in his own video posted to TikTok, saying he'd watched the clip, and thanked them for sending it.

"Firstly, I just want to say to all Ukrainians that I love you, I stand with you, and I'm so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.

"I can't wait to check your music out too guys, and sending lots of love."

Tom Odell, Snow Patrol, Camila Cabello, Becky Hill and Emeli Sandé are among the artists set to perform on the night.