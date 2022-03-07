Pasha Lee died while fighting Russian military forces as they invaded his homeland. Photo / Instagram

A prominent young actor from Ukraine has been killed by Russian shelling while fighting for Ukraine.

Pasha Lee, 33, was killed on March 6 in Irpin, Ukraine.

The Odesa International Film Festival confirmed the actor's death on an Instagram post, writing that Lee was killed as a "result of shelling by Russian occupiers in the Ukrainian city of Irpin".

According to the film festival, Lee joined the Territorial Defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last week "to protect the country from Russian occupiers" during the ongoing invasion.

Ukrainian actress Anastasiya Kasilova, who co-starred in the 2021 TV drama Provincial alongside Lee, has posted a tribute to the actor.

"Pasha Li killed during the shelling in Irpin, defending Ukraine," she wrote on Facebook. "He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance… Not so long ago we shot together in a teaser for a children's film… Never forgive!"

Lee starred in numerous films and TV shows, including Selfie Party, Shtolnya, Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors, Zvychayna Sprava, The Fight Rules and Meeting of Classmates. He also did dubbing work for The Hobbit and The Lion King.

One day before his death, the actor shared a photo of himself wearing military gear on Instagram.

"For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE WE ARE WORKING," he wrote.