President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears at Grammys in video from Kyiv bunker. Video / TVNZ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine's invasion by Russia.

During the pre-recorded message that aired on the show today (Sunday night local time), he likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

"Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them," he said in English. "But the music will break through anyway."

Prior to the ceremony the Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, highlighted a social media campaign called "Stand Up For Ukraine" to raise money and champion support during the humanitarian crisis.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks on screen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas today. Photo / AP

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities," Zelenskyy said.

Following Zelenskyy's message, John Legend performed his song "Free" with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.

The war in Ukraine had taken a particularly gruesome turn in recent days when Ukrainian forces entering the town of Bucha, recently held by Russian soldiers, found bodies of people who had been shot, some after being bound and tortured.

Ukrainian authorities accused the Russians of war crimes, and European leaders called for tougher sanctions against Moscow. The Russian military, however, said the atrocities had been committed by Ukrainians.

